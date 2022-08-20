Can’t ask me to assure anything but we know Anthony Gordon’s value, asserts Frank Lampard
Today at 4:10 PM
Everton boss Frank Lampard has refused to hypothesize whether or not Anthony Gordon could leave the club but admitted that the Toffees know their value and that selling players is part of the game. The 21-year-old was amongst the standout stars for the Toffees last term, contributing to six goals.
While he did make his debut for Everton during the 2018/19 season, it was only after a rather impressive loan spell at Preston North End that Anthony Gordon really got into the first team. That combined with Rafael Benitez’s arrival last term saw the 21-year-old start regularly for the club with that trend continuing even after the Spaniard was sacked. Not only that, Gordon thrived under Lampard and finished the 2021/22 season with six-goal contributions, which put him behind only Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
That combined with Gordon’s talent has seen the forward heavily linked with a move away this summer as Chelsea have submitted not one but two bids. However, both have been rejected by the Toffees so far although Frank Lampard has admitted that even then, he can’t assure the fans that Gordon’s future remains at Goodison Park. Not only that, the Everton boss added that the club know what the 21-year-old’s value is but that the decision has to be made by the club’s hierarchy.
“You can’t ask me to assure anything - that would be naïve of me to assure anything. Selling players, just as it is with bringing players in, it has to be a joined-up say-so. When you’re talking about the level of player Anthony is and the value of a player, we know what those kinds of players go for,” Lampard said in his pre-match press conference.
“It’s a serious situation on a football and a club business level, simple as that. If you can join those two up and make the right decision… The football one is the most important to me because that is what I’m judged on. But we know his value. Will he be here at the end of the window? Who knows. I don’t want to get into hypotheticals.”
