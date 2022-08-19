We want to win and do everything that’s possible to win at Old Trafford, claims Virgil van Dijk
Today at 4:23 PM
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes that the game against Manchester United will be massive for both teams and that the Reds will do everything possible to win at Old Trafford. Both sides have endured a tough start to the season with them yet to win a single game after two gameweeks.
Despite a lot of hope following an excellent pre-season, things haven’t quite gone to plan yet for Manchester United with the Red Devils struggling to find their footing under Erik ten Hag. So much so, that the club have been humiliated in their opening two games, losing to Brighton and Brentford by a combined scoreline of 6-1. It has many believing that the trend will continue against Liverpool although the Reds have also endured a tough start to the season.
Last season’s Champions League finalists have yet to win a game this season, as well as they, have fought out frustrating draws against both Fulham and Crystal Palace. Yet despite that, the tide is on Liverpool’s side but Virgil van Dijk believes that Old Trafford has proven a tough place for the Reds to win and that they’ll need to be at their best to do so. The Dutch defender also added that United have had a tough start but still remain a “good team” with “good players all over the pitch”.
"It's massive but it's not about making a statement, we want to win and do everything that's possible to win there. Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there, obviously last year was a great result, we can't deny it,” Van Dijk said, reported Goal.
“This year they've had a difficult start and we've not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting. They are a good team in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch. Obviously they're not in the best situation confidence-wise probably, but it's the perfect game to turn it around for them. But we're looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we're ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again.
"It's going to be a tough game away again, but hopefully we get some players back and get a good performance and just be positive and think about winning. It's a big game, a game on its own. We are all looking forward to that,” he added.
