Shameful how Barcelona is trying to get Martin Braithwaite out of his contract, asserts Michael Sahl Hasen
Today at 4:02 PM
The Danish Players Association director Michael Sahl Hasen has hit out at Barcelona for the way the La Liga giants have tried to get Martin Braithwaite to terminate his contract. The Dane signed for the club in February 2020 in a controversial transfer and has since contributed to 15 goals for them.
With Martin Braithwaite thriving for Leganes in the first half of the 2019/20 season, it saw Barcelona swoop in to activate the Dane’s release clause weeks after the transfer window closed. That was after the La Liga gave the club permission to sign Braithwaite in February 2020 and the now 31-year-old sealed a controversial 18 million move to the La Liga giants. However, in the two years since, the forward has endured a tough spell at the club and is reportedly not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for this season.
That combined with Barcelona’s current financial issues have seen the club try to force Braithwaite out of the Camp Nou in an attempt to get his wages of their books. However, no move has materialized for the 31-year-old so far and it has seen Michael Sahl Hasen hit out at the club for the way they’ve treated the Danish international. The Danish Players Association director believes that the way Barcelona have treated Braithwaite is “completely unreasonable” and that the club should honor the two years left on his contract.
"The treatment that Martin is experiencing is completely unreasonable. Something that probably falls somewhere between bullying and harassment. It's shameful how FC Barcelona is trying to get him out of his contract, out of his job. A player who came to his rescue when they were pressured is now in disgrace. Where is the decency?” Hansen said, reported Goal.
"A contract is a contract and FC Barcelona and Martin committed themselves for two more years. Martin must continue to fulfil his part of the agreement. And so must FC Barcelona. And besides, it would correspond to one of the biggest clubs in the world treat their players with greater respect."
