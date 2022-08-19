Our focus is on what we have but not what we could have, confesses Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that while his squad can compete this season, he believes that they need more depth in order to do it across all competitions. The German also added that Armando Broja needs time to adapt to the tactics and challenge before he can perform for the Blues.

While Chelsea have signed six new players this summer, only three of those are set to be first-team regulars with the other three signed for the future. It does have many fans worried that the club may not be able to cope with the rigours of the long season ahead especially having let Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and a host of others leave the club. But despite that, rumours have indicated that the Blues are still looking to bring in reinforcements although so far nothing has materialized.

However, amidst rumours of a potential move for former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he believes Chelsea can compete with the team they currently have. But the Chelsea boss also added that the Blues do need depth in order to compete across every possible competition as in the end tactics and team spirit can only take the team so far, and with the window still open, he hinted at more arrivals.

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week and it's another to compete for 60 times a year and three times a week. You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes. It does not come down only to tactics and team spirit, it's also about the depth in the squad and the challenge. As long as the transfer window is open, there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.

While a move for Aubameyang has been mooted, Armando Broja’s return from his loan spell at Southampton has many Chelsea fans clamouring to see the forward start. But Tuchel confessed that the young star is still not quite ready to be the club’s No.9 although he does believe that Broja can have an impact this season at Stamford Bridge.

"Yes and no (when asked whether Broja could play as a No.9). We know enough about him but it's one thing to perform on a loan and another to perform at a club like Chelsea. He was injured in pre-season and is now injured again, this does not help us have a clear view of what he can give us. I think it's a huge chance for Armando to have an impact at Chelsea,” he added.