Manisha Kalyan plays for Apollon Ladies FC in Women's Champions League, becomes first Indian to achieve feat

Young forward Manisha Kalyan made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut with Apollon Ladies FC in the European Club tournament in Engomi, Cyprus, making her the first Indian player to do so. Marilena Georgiou of Cyprus was substituted by Kalyan in the 60th minute as Apollon defeated SFK Rga 3-0.

When the 20-year-old signed a multi-year contract with Cypriot first division champion Apollon Ladies, she became the fourth Indian women's international football player to sign for an overseas club. We congratulate #BlueTigresses 🐯 attacker @ManishaKalyan4, who made her UEFA Women's Champions League debut with @AppollonLadiesFC against SFK Riga in the qualifiers last night 🙌



Many more steps to go 👏👏👏#ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LaERCWegKb — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 19, 2022 For the national team and Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League, Kalyan put up spectacular displays (IWL). She just received the honor of being named the 2021–22 AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year. Kalyan gained notoriety last year when she scored in a friendly match against past World Cup runners-up Brazil inside their home stadium. After Dangmei Grace joined FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan, Kalyan is the second player from Gokulam, Kerala, to sign with an international team. On August 21, Apollon Ladies will play FC Zurich Frauen.