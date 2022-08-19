Christian Pulisic is fighter and I’m excited to see how he performs this year, proclaims Gregg Berhalter
Today at 7:22 PM
United States Men’s National team's head coach Gregg Berhalter believes that Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea and has backed the American to rediscover his best again. The 23-year-old signed for the Blues in January 2019 and has since made more than 100 appearances, scoring 25 goals.
Despite an excellent debut season for Chelsea, a catalogue of injury and other issues has seen Christian Pulisic struggle to impress over the last two seasons. So much so, that the American has yet to find his footing under Thomas Tuchel, with Pulisic struggling to find consistency while being utilized in a variety of positions. His issues have continued into the 2022/23 season with the 23-year-old making two appearances so far although both have come off the bench.
That combined with rumours of a potential move to Manchester United has many fans believing that Pulisic’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end. However, Gregg Berhalter has backed the 23-year-old to rediscover his best for the Blues and believes that Pulisic is a “fighter” which is what the fans will see this season. The USMNT head coach also added that the last few years have seen Pulisic’s mentality change and that the American is no longer scared of a challenge.
“He’s a fighter. You’re going to see. He’s going to get on the field. I mean, every year it’s ‘he may not be a starter, right? Every year you hear that and every year he ends up on the field because of his contribution," Berhalter said, reported Goal.
“He’s a goalscorer, he’s a winner. What I’ve seen from him in the last couple of years is his mentality has completely shifted and he embraces stuff like this. He’s not scared of challenges like (he has at Chelsea) and I’m excited to see how he performs this year.”
