Christian Pulisic is fighter and I’m excited to see how he performs this year, proclaims Gregg Berhalter

Despite an excellent debut season for Chelsea, a catalogue of injury and other issues has seen Christian Pulisic struggle to impress over the last two seasons. So much so, that the American has yet to find his footing under Thomas Tuchel, with Pulisic struggling to find consistency while being utilized in a variety of positions. His issues have continued into the 2022/23 season with the 23-year-old making two appearances so far although both have come off the bench.