Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Portugal starlet Matheus Nunes for club record fee of €45 million

Instead, the highly rated midfielder has thrived and blossomed over the last few years which has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, despite interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed the midfielder for a club-record fee of €45 million. Reports have indicated that Wolves will also pay an additional €5 million in add-ons and the statement confirmed that Nunes has signed a five-year contract, with the option for another year.