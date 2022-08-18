Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Portugal starlet Matheus Nunes for club record fee of €45 million
Today at 6:20 PM
In a statement, Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed highly-rated Portugal starlet Matheus Nunez for a club record fee of around €45 million. The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent spell at Sporting CP which saw him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
Following his move to Sporting CP in the winter of 2019, not a lot was expected from Matheus Nunes as the young midfielder went straight into Sporting’s U23 squad. However, the Brazilian eventually made his debut for the club in the same season, making ten appearances towards the end of the 2019/20 term. That combined with a few other departures saw Nunes step into the fray as first-team star and the now 23-year-old hasn’t looked back since.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Instead, the highly rated midfielder has thrived and blossomed over the last few years which has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, despite interest from Manchester City and Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed the midfielder for a club-record fee of €45 million. Reports have indicated that Wolves will also pay an additional €5 million in add-ons and the statement confirmed that Nunes has signed a five-year contract, with the option for another year.
“Wolves have completed the signing of highly-rated Portugal international Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP for a club record fee. The 23-year-old dynamic midfielder, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has penned a five-year deal at Molineux, with a one-year option, bringing an end to his successful stint in Lisbon,” reads the statement.
𝐿𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑠, 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑎, 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏!— Wolves (@Wolves) August 17, 2022
Welcome, Matheus.
🎬✍️ pic.twitter.com/3wLD0QCLm5
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.