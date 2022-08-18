We are setting out to win every trophy that we can this season, proclaims Julian Alvarez

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has admitted that his and the club’s goal is to win every possible trophy that they can this season although his aim is to settle down quickly. The Argentine also added that he has done his homework on how to impress Pep Guardiola with Sergio Aguero helping out.

After an excellent 2021 season for River Plate, it saw some of Europe’s biggest sides chase after Julian Alvarez but in the end, Manchester City won the race. The Cityzens sent the young forward back on loan to River and Alvarez finished his time t the club with 18 goals and 6 assists in his final season. That combined with the 22-year-old’s immense potential has a lot of fans excited and the Argentine repaid that faith with a goal in the Community Shield.

But while he is yet to score in the Premier League having made two appearances off the bench, Alvarez has admitted that winning the English top tier is his main goal this season. The 22-year-old revealed that it is not his only target, as both he and the club plan on winning every possible trophy they can this term.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Winning the Premier League is a huge objective and we are setting out to win every trophy that we can. For me, personally, my number one aim is to adapt quickly to the team and to play as much as possible. I want to go out there and provide assists and score goals,” Alvarez told Sky Sports.

"Obviously, the Champions League for its magnitude as competition is something that I am looking forward to. That captures the imagination. But the Premier League itself on a weekly basis, it is such a huge league on a world level. I am very excited to just play."

There have, however, been questions as to whether the young forward could adapt to Pep Guardiola’s stringent and strict tactics but the 22-year-old has taken advice from one of the Spaniard’s old stars. Alvarez admitted that he spoke to Sergio Aguero and that the Manchester City legend has given him “all kinds of different advice”, especially on how to adapt to Pep’s tactics.

"Sergio told me some things about what it is like to work under Pep. He told me about how the training is run at City. He told me about the city of Manchester itself. I spoke to him at the time of my signing and again during the last few days and weeks as well.

"He has given me all kinds of different advice, all of which I obviously listened to very carefully with this being a new world for me moving to Manchester. I wanted to listen to everything Sergio said so that I could adapt as quickly as possible to life in England,” he added.