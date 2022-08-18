Reports | Manchester United looking to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro before summer deadline

Having appointed Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2021/22 season, a lot was expected from Manchester United during the summer window but the Red Devils have struggled to bring in the right players. It has seen the club sign only three players so far although that hasn’t made an impact yet with United losing their opening two Premier League games by a combined scoreline of 6-1. It has many fans and critics alike worried although reports have indicated that the club are looking to improve their squad before the summer window shuts.