Reports | Manchester United looking to sign Real Madrid’s Casemiro before summer deadline
Today at 6:44 PM
According to the Athletic, Manchester United’s main focus before the summer transfer window expires is to get a deal for Casemiro over the line with the Red Devils keen on signing him. The 30-year-old signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has since made over 300 appearances.
Having appointed Erik ten Hag at the end of the 2021/22 season, a lot was expected from Manchester United during the summer window but the Red Devils have struggled to bring in the right players. It has seen the club sign only three players so far although that hasn’t made an impact yet with United losing their opening two Premier League games by a combined scoreline of 6-1. It has many fans and critics alike worried although reports have indicated that the club are looking to improve their squad before the summer window shuts.
At the top of the rumour list is Casemiro as reports have indicated that Manchester United are looking into signing a defensive midfielder and have been linked with a few other players. However, the Athletic has reported that the Real Madrid star is their top focus as the Brazilian is reportedly open to signing for the Red Devils this summer. The report has revealed that the 30-year-old is attracted by the fact that United are willing to improve upon his current salary.
The Athletic has further reported that Casemiro isn’t their only target this summer as the Red Devils are looking into signing a backup goalkeeper alongside a new right-back. Not only that, the report also added that any move for Adrien Rabiot has been rendered moot after Juventus and United failed to reach an agreement for the Frenchman. However, Christian Pulisic is on the Old Trafford side’s radar with them looking to reinforce Ten Hag’s squad before the window closes.
