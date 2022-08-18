Reports | Cristian Romero set to miss out on at least four weeks of action for Tottenham

Despite missing more than 20 games for Tottenham last season, Cristian Romero still impressed for the North London side as he finished as one of the club’s better players. That was partly because of Antonio Conte’s arrival and Spurs’ change to a back-three which allowed Romero to show the best of his skills. However, the Argentine still suffered from his fair share of injuries over the course of the season and it had many fans hoping for a change during the 2022/23 season.