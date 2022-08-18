Reports | Cristian Romero set to miss out on at least four weeks of action for Tottenham
Today at 7:38 PM
According to the Athletic, Tottenham will be without defender Cristian Romero for at least four weeks after the 24-year-old picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea. The defender has endured a tough time with injuries ever since he arrived at Spurs, missing 22 games for the club last term.
Despite missing more than 20 games for Tottenham last season, Cristian Romero still impressed for the North London side as he finished as one of the club’s better players. That was partly because of Antonio Conte’s arrival and Spurs’ change to a back-three which allowed Romero to show the best of his skills. However, the Argentine still suffered from his fair share of injuries over the course of the season and it had many fans hoping for a change during the 2022/23 season.
But less than two games into the season and the Athletic has reported that Cristian Romero could be set to miss at least the next four weeks of action for Tottenham. This comes after the 24-year-old picked up a muscle injury during Spurs’ 2-2 draw against Chelsea and it has Antonio Conte reportedly worried. The Italian is also without Clement Lenglet, who missed the Chelsea clash through injury and thus could field a back-three of Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.
Not only that, the Athletic has reported that Romero could potentially miss key games for Tottenham with the four-week return period still a hypothetical. The defender will, however, reportedly miss Spurs’ clash against Manchester City alongside six other Premier League games before the international break in September.
