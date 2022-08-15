WATCH | Luis Diaz scores stunning equaliser for ten-men Liverpool against Crystal Palace
Today at 2:06 AM
With just one game left in Gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season, it had all eyes on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace especially after Wilfried Zaha’s opening goal. But when things went from bad to worse for Liverpool after Darwin Nunez was sent off, up stepped Luis Diaz with a stunning strike.
After Liverpool’s less than confident 2-2 draw against a tough Fulham side, it had many wondering whether the Reds would respond against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 2. But while the Reds did indeed respond with a powerful first-half, it was the Eagles who walked into the break ahead. That was especially poignant given that Liverpool had nearly 17 shots on goal, put 4 on target but Palace managed to put three of their four shots on target, and netted with their very first one.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
To make things even worse, a clash between Joachim Andersen and Darwin Nunez saw the latter attempt to headbutt the former which earned Nunez his marching orders. It also meant that Liverpool were down to ten men and hope was fading from Anfield. Yet it is in those moments that the true heroes step up and less than four minutes later, Luis Diaz did just that. The Colombian who had been poor until now tonight collected the ball on the far left and for a moment the whole ground felt silent.
That changed instantly as he danced beyond a couple of defenders at absolute ease and then, from just outside the box, unleashed a blockbuster of a strike at goal. It left Vincente Guaita with no chance at all as Anfield erupted with joy and ecstasy.
A stunning strike from Luis Diaz!!
OH MY GOD. WHAT A GOAL FROM LUIS DIAZ. pic.twitter.com/VxB2UQ94ww— Fontelonga (@Fontelonga2) August 15, 2022
The Premier League could use a few more...
Nah that was an absolutely filthy goal from Luis Diaz, what a baller that this league needs 🤩— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) August 15, 2022
It fits!!
Luis Diaz = Himmy Hendrix— Aaron West (@oeste) August 15, 2022
He’s him.
Flew through like a dancer on ice..
Luis Diaz moved through that defense like Escobar in the 80s.— . (@Nigerianscamsss) August 15, 2022
Cometh the moment, cometh the man!
That is SUBLIME, Luis Diaz. What a goal. What a time to do it.— Jack Collins (@jackjcollins) August 15, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.