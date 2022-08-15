WATCH | Luis Diaz scores stunning equaliser for ten-men Liverpool against Crystal Palace

To make things even worse, a clash between Joachim Andersen and Darwin Nunez saw the latter attempt to headbutt the former which earned Nunez his marching orders. It also meant that Liverpool were down to ten men and hope was fading from Anfield. Yet it is in those moments that the true heroes step up and less than four minutes later, Luis Diaz did just that. The Colombian who had been poor until now tonight collected the ball on the far left and for a moment the whole ground felt silent.