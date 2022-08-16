FIFA bans AIFF | What does it mean for the U-17 Women’s World Cup?

India is scheduled to host the U17 Women's World Cup from October 11 to October 30, 2022. However, India would forfeit its hosting rights if the ban is not repealed. FIFA has previously said that they are still considering moving the competition and will make a decision on the topic later.

However, the World Cup may still be hosted in India as scheduled provided the ban is shortly overturned. Until the ban is removed, India's national teams are not permitted to compete in any FIFA or AFC-recognized competitions. Additionally, during the embargo, Indian clubs are not permitted to represent their nation in continental competitions.

FIFA has said that they are in touch with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India to try to reach a compromise. AIFF suspension is related to Praful Patel, the organization's longtime president. He had left his position in May, and the Indian Supreme Court had established a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take over running the Indian FA.

A FIFA and AFC mission had also been to the nation to examine the state of the situation in this regard. AIFF was nonetheless prohibited by the international football governing body. In a recent statement, FIFA said unequivocally that the ‘ban will be lifted once an order to set up a Committee of Administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.