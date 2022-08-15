Never had any doubts about Gabriel Jesus because he’s world class player, proclaims Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has praised Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian’s man of the match performance and admitted that he never had any doubts over the forward’s talent. The 25-year-old netted a brace and assisted two more goals in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Despite a dazzling pre-season with Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus endured a tough debut with the club as while the forward impressed with his work-rate, he struggled to find the net. That changed in an instant against Leicester City as the 25-year-old wrecked havoc on the Foxes. He scored twice inside the first half and could have had a hattrick with only Danny Ward stopping that from happening.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Not only that Jesus also played a part in the other two goals that the home side scored which ensured that Arsenal walked away with a 4-2 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side. But in light of the praise being thrown Jesus’ way, Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed that he “never had any doubts about” the forward and the talent he has. Yet the Arsenal left-back added that Jesus still “needs to work on a couple of things, like everyone” and could become even better.

“Of course I wish him well. And I never had any doubts about him, because he’s a world-class player in terms of his numbers. You can see it as well in how he works along with his attitude every day in training. He’s an example [to others]. He’s still young, everyone needs to improve some things,” Zinchenko said, reported Goal.

“He needs to work on a couple of things, like everyone, but the rest is unbelievable. He was good during all the years I’ve spent with him. He’s an incredible player, always hungry for goals which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn’t stop at all and I’m so happy for him.

“He’s the guy who is always happy for the team. The team is always first and the club always in front of any individual thing. The most important thing was three points, that’s so important. We need to be as a team,” he added.