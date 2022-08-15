It depends on what Callum Hudson-Odoi wants and how bad he wants it, asserts Thomas Tuchel

It has seen the attacker linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United but so far nothing has materialized. However, in light of the rumours, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club won’t stand in the way of any move although any sale does depend on whether Hudson-Odoi wants to leave. The German also added that he believes the 21-year-old still has “a way to go to live up to his potential” although he admitted that the ”potential is huge”.