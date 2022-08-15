It depends on what Callum Hudson-Odoi wants and how bad he wants it, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:36 PM
Amidst rumours of a move away, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that any move away depends on how badly Callum Hudson-Odoi wants it and what his suitors are willing to pay for him. The 21-year-old has struggled for game-time ever since Tuchel arrived at the club and has been linked with a move away.
While he was once considered to be one of Chelsea’s brightest stars, Callum Hudson-Odoi has struggled to live up to that potential so far with the Englishman failing to find his footing. Not only that, his lack of consistency combined with his failure to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s system has seen the 21-year-old’s game-time drop down over the last few years. That includes last season where the Englishman made only 28 appearances across all competitions.
It has seen the attacker linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United but so far nothing has materialized. However, in light of the rumours, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club won’t stand in the way of any move although any sale does depend on whether Hudson-Odoi wants to leave. The German also added that he believes the 21-year-old still has “a way to go to live up to his potential” although he admitted that the ”potential is huge”.
"In general, nobody is for sale and everybody is for sale. It depends on what the player wants, how bad the players wants it, what we think, who is ready to pay a certain amount of money. But for Callum, it’s the same. He competes. He had a long-term injury and long-term problems to overcome from which he suffered. He has still a way to go to live up to his potential, because the potential is huge,” Tuchel said, reported Goal.
