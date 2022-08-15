ISL 2022-23 | Sandesh Jhingan rejoins Bengaluru FC, Jameshedpur FC extend Daniel Chima's contract

Jamshedpur FC have signed a two-year extension with Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu for the upcoming Hero ISL season, the club announced the signing via their social media handles on Sunday. The 31-year-old played a massive role in securing the League Winner Shield as he scored seven goals.

Underrated initially, his addition bolstered the attack as the club went on a record-breaking run of 7 back to back wins on its way to winning the League Winners Shield.

"I am delighted and honoured to have extended my stay. We were in a bubble last year and it’s incredible to finally play with the vociferous Jamshedpur crowd backing us at the Furnace. It was a great experience joining Jamshedpur mid-season and now it feels just right to be back at our home. The club has fantastic players and staff, incredible infrastructure, and top ambitions and now It is all about continuing the winning mindset. I am excited to continue my journey and can’t wait to join other players in pre-season" Chima said after signing.

One of the top signings of the January window, Daniel scored one of the fastest goals in the club's history and added his name on the scoresheet in almost every game he played. His contribution was pivotal in lifting the League Winners Shield as the club etched its name in ISL history books.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Aidy Boothroyd, was delighted to get Chima on board and said, "Chima is a quality forward and a thorough professional. He joined the club, fit right in, and turned around his season with exceptional displays in attack. We are delighted to have him stay and I am sure the fans are excited to finally watch him in action at the Furnace."

Daniel Chima will don the number 99 and is set to stay at Jamshedpur till 2024.

Bengaluru FC has made a statement signing as they have announced the arrival of star defender Sandesh Jhingan ahead of the upcoming Hero ISL season, the club revealed the signing through their social media handles on Sunday.

A name that needs introduction to any Hero ISL fan, Sandesh Jhingan has had a marvelous career in the league, after playing trade for Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, having played an integral role for both sides.

Making his Hero ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC, the centre-back was adjudged as the Emerging Player of the League in the inaugural season in 2014 and since then, has been one of the most prominent Indian defenders the league has witnessed.

Jhingan made nine appearances for the Mariners in Hero ISL 2021-22, making 30 clearances, 25 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 13 blocks along with a passing accuracy of 86%. The center-back, who was named AIFF Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign, is also an Arjuna Award winner.

With the arrival of Englishman Simon Grayson as the head coach, Jhingan will have his laces on the front to be the face of the Blue's defence as the side complete their fifth domestic signing of the season.