Erling Haaland helps team in many aspects and he didn't complain, admits Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne defended Erling Haaland’s performance against Bournemouth and instead revealed that despite his lack of goals, the forward did what he had to do on the field. The Norwegian endured a tough time against the Cherries but did assist Ilkay Gundogan’s opener for City.

Following a splendid start to his Premier League career, many expected Erling Haaland to keep the trend going and score even more against Bournemouth. But instead while Manchester City walked away as 4-0 winners on the night, the Norwegian forward struggled to find his footing. He did assist Ilkay Gundogan’s opener for the Cityzens but had just eight touches and made two passes over the course of the game.

It has many fans and critics alike worried at how well the forward is adjusting to life at Manchester City but Pep Guardiola and the rest of the team have backed the Norwegian. That includes Kevin De Bruyne as he admitted that Haaland “did what he had to do” and the Belgian believes that “on another day he will score” for the club. De Bruyne further added that it is tough being the focal point at City although he revealed that Haaland helped the team in other ways.

"If he (Erling Haaland) doesn't score they will say it, but he set up the first goal, he had a couple of chances and he was there. He helped us make these chances, he did what he had to do and on another day he will score - it's all good for me," De Bruyne said, reported Goal.

"Obviously it's hard being that focal point in the system. We have 11 people behind the ball pretty much all the time, so in these however many touches he was dangerous. You don't need a lot of touches to be dangerous. He helps the team in many aspects and he didn't complain, he was still helping and giving assists so it's fine."

The Norwegian’s poor performance wasn’t the only big talking point as Bernardo Silva walked off the bench to a huge roar from the fans amidst rumours of a move to Barcelona. But De Bruyne played down the rumours and instead admitted that he expects “him to be here with us this year”.

"He knows, I think he's very loved. The way that I see it, I think that he will be here, so there's nothing that I'm worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year,” he added.