Definitely believe that Luis Diaz could score 15 goals as that is his quality, claims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:30 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down Luis Diaz’s poor outing against Fulham and has backed the Colombian attacker to score at least 15 goals this season as he believes he is that good. The forward signed for the Reds in the January 2022 winter window after a fantastic start to the season.
After struggling for consistency in his first two seasons at Porto, not a lot was expected from Luis Diaz during the 2021/22 season but instead the Colombian thrived. He went on to net 16 goals and 6 assists in the opening half of the term which saw him attract a lot of attention from all across Europe. But while Tottenham were reportedly the front-runners to sign him, Liverpool ended up winning the race and Diaz played a key role for the Reds, contributing to 11 goals.
However, so far this season, the forward has failed to hit the net with many wondering whether Diaz has lost his touch and whether the 25-year-old can replace Sadio Mane, who has left for Bayern Munich. Yet despite all the questions, Jurgen Klopp has backed the Colombian to not just replace Mane and make the left-wing spot his, but also net at least 15 goals this season. Furthermore, the German added that Diaz has been getting in the right spots but has just been unlucky so far.
"Definitely, that is his quality. We need to see it but of course, that is his potential. We work on it but not with Luis specifically – we don’t take him out because the other two scored [Salah and Darwin Nunez] and he didn’t so we show him how. That’s not necessary,” Klopp said, reported Goal.
"You can’t force it. People asked: ‘How can you play without Sadio?’ when in November/December everybody was thinking about when he would score the next goal. You just let it go. You see the situations he [Díaz] had [at Fulham], big chances, and he was unlucky. He is in a really good shape and that is more important. It’s not that I tell him after a game, ‘You should have scored here or there’. The boys know that in the moment. It happens. It’s a normal process.”
