Think I cost my team three points and it was poor performance from myself, claims David De Gea

Despite a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in their 2022/23 season opener, a lot was expected from Manchester United in their second game against Brentford. However, with United’s record on the road absurdly poor over the last six months or so, it saw a few fans worried that things could go wrong and that was exactly what happened. The away side were well beaten by Thomas Frank’s side with David De Gea making two huge errors that saw Brentford take a 4-0 lead inside 35 minutes.