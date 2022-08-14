Think I cost my team three points and it was poor performance from myself, claims David De Gea
Today at 3:57 PM
In light of Manchester United’s 4-0 loss, David De Gea has apologised to the fans and his squad as he admitted that his poor performance and the mistakes he made cost the game. The Red Devils were the favourites to beat Brentford in their second league game but were thoroughly beaten by the Bees.
Despite a 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in their 2022/23 season opener, a lot was expected from Manchester United in their second game against Brentford. However, with United’s record on the road absurdly poor over the last six months or so, it saw a few fans worried that things could go wrong and that was exactly what happened. The away side were well beaten by Thomas Frank’s side with David De Gea making two huge errors that saw Brentford take a 4-0 lead inside 35 minutes.
But while United managed to cull the Bees’ danger after that, they failed to find the net even once to produce a comeback as Brentford managed to hold out for a historic win against the Premier League giants. It saw David De Gea apologize after the fact as the Spaniard admitted that “it was a poor performance from myself” although he believes that the team should have reacted better.
"I think I cost my team three points today. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very tough to be playing and it was a horrible day. Of course, we should react better but the moment we are living now is tough, every time we concede a goal,” De Gea said, reported Goal.
"I should've saved the first shot and probably the result would be different. I [should] have to read it better and kick it long. But, of course, we always try to play. But today they pressed hard and I should've read it better."
