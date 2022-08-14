Reports | Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar
Today at 4:56 PM
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Nottingham Forest are leading the charge for Houssem Aouar and are closing in on a move for the 24-year-old midfielder. The Frenchman has spent the entirety of his career at Lyon but has only one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move away.
Having only been promoted at the end of the Championship playoff final, Nottingham Forest have completely transformed their team in the months since their first season back in the Premier League. The Tricky Trees have already signed more than a dozen players including Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and a few others but are still in talks to bring in more new faces. That includes Neal Maupay and Houssem Aouar while Forest have already signed Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, on Saturday.
Not only that, the club are still in talks over a move for the Olympique Lyon midfielder Aouar although according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League side have reportedly won the race. The reporter has revealed that Forest are closing in on a move for the 24-year-old French midfielder. Aouar, who only has one year left on his current contract, has been linked with a move to Leicester City and Real Betis but with the Foxes struggling to get an agreement, Betis were the frontrunners.
But a move to Spain recently collapsed which has allowed Forest to take advantage and sign the highly rated midfielder. The 24-year-old was once linked with a move to Arsenal but the Gunners have since gone in another direction signing Fabio Vieira and Martin Odegaard instead. Furthermore, Sky Sports has reported that Steve Cooper’s side are still not done in the transfer window as they are looking to bring in a few new faces before the window shuts.
Houssem #Aouar is close to @NFFC from @OL. Talks ongoing 🔛🇫🇷 #NFFC #Transfers @SkySports— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 14, 2022
