Reports | Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar

Not only that, the club are still in talks over a move for the Olympique Lyon midfielder Aouar although according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League side have reportedly won the race. The reporter has revealed that Forest are closing in on a move for the 24-year-old French midfielder. Aouar, who only has one year left on his current contract, has been linked with a move to Leicester City and Real Betis but with the Foxes struggling to get an agreement, Betis were the frontrunners.