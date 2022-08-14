Kylian Mbappe is competitor but it takes time to regain 100 per cent, admits Christophe Galtier
PSG boss Christophe Galtier has backed Kylian Mbappe despite the Frenchman’s apparent tantrum against Montpellier and admitted that the forward is still not fully match-fit. The 23-year-old endured a tough return against Montpellier as he missed a penalty and was eventually subbed off.
While the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season is already off and underway, Kylian Mbappe only made his first league appearance on Saturday against Montpellier. The Frenchman missed the Parisians’ opening game for various reasons and thus a lot was expected as the 23-year-old started in PSG’s second game of the season. However, things didn’t go according to plan as Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half and then appeared to throw a tantrum when he wasn’t handed the ball in the second.
The footage of the second incident has since gone viral as Vitinha ignored the Frenchman’s calls for a pass which left Mbappe visibly frustrated as he stopped his run and turned around. Yet despite all that, Christophe Galiter has played down the incident and instead revealed that the forward isn’t fully match-fit and attributed the incident to that. Not only that, the PSG boss added that it will take time for Mbappe to reach his full match fitness and that is when the world will see him at his best.
"Kylian played his last game three weeks ago so I knew it was going to be tough on a physical level for him. He's a competitor. He wants to be good and he wants to be good quickly, but a top footballer is not on and off like that; it takes a little time to regain 100 per cent of his athletic abilities," Mbappe said, reported Goal.
"When he's at 100 per cent, he'll make the difference even more. These are players who like to score, who want to score, and who attack. It's a bit normal for him to be disappointed at being a little short physically compared to his teammates."
