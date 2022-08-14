Have already said that we need to keep strengthening and we have time, asserts Xavi Hernandez
Following Barcelona’s goalless draw, Xavi Hernandez believes that the club still need to keep strengthening their squad and revealed that they have time on their hands. The La Liga giants struggled to score against Rayo Vallecano despite Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha’s presence on the field.
Having handed debuts to Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen in their La Liga opener, a lot was expected from Barcelona. However, despite a handful of chances for the home side, it was Rayo Vallecano who had the best opportunities to score but were kept out by Marc Andre Ter Stegen. Not only that, Lewandowski and Raphinha both struggled to create chances or carve out opportunities for others with the club struggling to break through.
In the end, the La Liga giants had to settle for a disappointing goalless draw and in the aftermath, Xavi Hernandez believes that the team is far from perfect and still needs a few more new faces. The Barcelona boss also added that “expectations are really high” and that they will need to not just keep improving but also “keep believing in the model of play”.
"I've already said we have to keep strengthening and we have time until Aug. 31 [when the transfer window closes]. But I don't want to use that as an excuse [for the Rayo result]. I understand the disappointment, expectations are really high. We will have to analyse the game, improve and keep believing in the model of play,” Xavi said, reported ESPN.
"Rayo defended well. It was harder for us to create [chances] than usual. It's a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we're on a good path. It's disappointing, but we ask for patience."
