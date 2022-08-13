WATCH | Horrific defending from Manchester United hands Brentford four-goal lead inside 35 minutes
Today at 10:42 PM
With Gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season well underway, the world has been waiting to see Erik ten Hag’s impact on Manchester United but he hasn’t been helped by mistakes. That trend continues with Brentford four goals up within the opening thirty five minutes thanks to defensive errors.
After a rather impressive pre-season with Manchester United, a lot of hope and hype has engulfed Manchester United in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 season. However, after a shocking opening day loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, a lot was expected from the Red Devils on the road against Brentford. But less than twenty minutes into the game and Manchester United’s shocking recent record on the road has continued with the hosts already 2-0 up.
To make matters even worse, in a parallel world, the Red Devils could have prevented all four goals because they came from individual errors. The first was a horrific attempt at a save from David De Gea as he let a tame long-range shot from Josh DaSilva slip through his fingers. The second, on the other hand, came after Mathias Jensen intercepted a short goal-kick, bamboozled three defenders including former teammate Christian Eriksen and then tucked the ball beyond a hapless De Gea for his first Brentford goal.
Then Ben Mee popped up to net a third from a simple corner that was nodded back across towards the far right post and all Mee had to do was nod it into the net for his first goal for Brentford. As if that wasn't enough, from a Manchester United corner, Brentford break, hammer a hail-mary pass towards Ivan Toney and he then picks out Bryan Mbuemo down the middle. The forward breaks beyond Luke Shaw and effortlessly tucks the shot beyond David De Gea. This is not a great start to Erik ten Hag's tenure…
Oh David, what are you doing?
Dasilva goal after a ridiculous DeGea mistake 😬🚨BRE 1:0 MUN pic.twitter.com/7wdfyQLHUB— Life Of Football (@GoalzWorld) August 13, 2022
Arguably the greatest in the Premier League era...
David De Gea: the great comedian— Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 13, 2022
You really don't!!
You don’t save those— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 13, 2022
Just not Manchester United's day, is it?
GOOOOOAL Jensen😱😰— PL Fans (@LIVMUN2) August 13, 2022
Who to blame here?
Brentford 2-0 Man United
Watch the game live on 👇🏻https://t.co/vFSreONlBz
pic.twitter.com/XVLJLAlAkz
Excellent banter..
"You're going down with the Fulham!" sing the #BrentfordFC fans as they taunt Manchester United. They follow that up with "sacked in the morning!"— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 13, 2022
My word, this is shambolic from #MUFC. They are all over the place. Erik ten Hag looks stunned on the sidelines. Utterly stunned.
Ben Mee nets his first Brentford goal!!
GOAL! Ben Mee— gols: papodeboleiros (@papoboleiros1) August 13, 2022
Follow: @_papoboleiros pic.twitter.com/HDgvzbNaGi
Yup....
oh my god— Grace Robertson 🏳️⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) August 13, 2022
From bad to worse to this....
Bryan Mbuemo goal ⚽— Birdiefootball (@birdiefootball) August 13, 2022
Phenomenal break from Brentford and Ivan Toney sets up his strike partner 🔥
Brentford 4-0 Manchester Unitedpic.twitter.com/yTp7yn7CBN
Yup (Part 2)....
Quarter of a billion pounds spent by Manchester United on central defenders in the last six years. For this.— Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 13, 2022
