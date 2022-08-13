WATCH | Horrific defending from Manchester United hands Brentford four-goal lead inside 35 minutes

After a rather impressive pre-season with Manchester United , a lot of hope and hype has engulfed Manchester United in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 season. However, after a shocking opening day loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, a lot was expected from the Red Devils on the road against Brentford. But less than twenty minutes into the game and Manchester United’s shocking recent record on the road has continued with the hosts already 2-0 up.

To make matters even worse, in a parallel world, the Red Devils could have prevented all four goals because they came from individual errors. The first was a horrific attempt at a save from David De Gea as he let a tame long-range shot from Josh DaSilva slip through his fingers. The second, on the other hand, came after Mathias Jensen intercepted a short goal-kick, bamboozled three defenders including former teammate Christian Eriksen and then tucked the ball beyond a hapless De Gea for his first Brentford goal.

Then Ben Mee popped up to net a third from a simple corner that was nodded back across towards the far right post and all Mee had to do was nod it into the net for his first goal for Brentford. As if that wasn't enough, from a Manchester United corner, Brentford break, hammer a hail-mary pass towards Ivan Toney and he then picks out Bryan Mbuemo down the middle. The forward breaks beyond Luke Shaw and effortlessly tucks the shot beyond David De Gea. This is not a great start to Erik ten Hag's tenure…