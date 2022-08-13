WATCH | Gabriel Jesus scores twice in under fifteen minutes in his second Arsenal appearance

All that, however, changed the moment Gabriel Jesus got the ball on the far left flank and despite six defenders ahead of him, the ground believed something special was about to happen. And boy were they right because, after a lovely one-two-one with Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus simply collected the ball inside the box and produced a delightful lifted finish to find the top left corner. Danny Ward had no chance at all as the Leicester City goalkeeper simply watched as the ball flew beyond him.