WATCH | Gabriel Jesus scores twice in under fifteen minutes in his second Arsenal appearance
Today at 8:16 PM
With Gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season well underway, the world has been waiting for just over a week to watch Gabriel Jesus score his first Arsenal goal. Yet, the Brazilian made everyone wait nearly 22 minutes into his second game before thrilling them all with not one but two goals.
Following Leicester City’s scintillating 2-2 draw against Brentford, many expected the Foxes to knock Arsenal into the ground in response but the opening 20 minutes had been all Arsenal. The Gunners, on their home turf, have enjoyed the run of the ground so far, with the North Londoners thriving in the opening half of their second Premier League game. But despite the fact that they’ve dominated the shots on goal statistics (5-1), the hosts were yet to find the net.
All that, however, changed the moment Gabriel Jesus got the ball on the far left flank and despite six defenders ahead of him, the ground believed something special was about to happen. And boy were they right because, after a lovely one-two-one with Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus simply collected the ball inside the box and produced a delightful lifted finish to find the top left corner. Danny Ward had no chance at all as the Leicester City goalkeeper simply watched as the ball flew beyond him.
However, that wasn't enough for the man many considered not good enough for Manchester City because less than ten minutes later and Jesus popped up at the back-post to nod home a corner after Jamie Vardy nodded it further down the line at the near post. Danny Ward was once again left watching as the Emirates Stadium exploded with joy.
