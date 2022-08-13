Seems like Tottenham are bit ahead of us at this moment, claims Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that Tottenham are slightly ahead of the Blues because of their strong pre-season and the fact that they reinforced their squad early in the transfer window. The German also added that any Antonio Conte team is a title contender and that goes for Spurs as well.

With Chelsea currently under new ownership, it has seen their summer window not go according to plan with the Blues missing out on more than a few players. However, having lost a few players to free-transfers before the window started, it has seen Chelsea reinforce and bring in five new faces already including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. But many fans and critics alike believe that it is not enough for the club to challenge for the highest honors.

Reportedly that also includes Thomas Tuchel as the German has asked the club to bring in three new faces in three different positions including a new striker and midfielder. Not only that, the Chelsea boss revealed that, in his opinion, Tottenham are slightly ahead when it comes to preparation and having their perfect team in place. Tuchel added that Spurs did their work early and thus it could reflect in the result on Sunday.

“They took advantage of their situation. To have a stable club, ownership was clear, it was clear they would reach Champions League, and they took advantage to reinforce their squad very early, very directly, very straightforward, they had a calm pre-season and the roles were clear in their system,” Tuchel said, reported the Athletic.

“This is what they did, so it seems like they are a bit ahead of us at the start, out of the blocks, but that doesn’t mean you win the race.”

Tottenham’s summer business combined with the fact that Antonio Conte is their manager has seen many tout Spurs as title challengers despite the fact that the season is barely one game old. However, Tuchel backed those claims and admitted that any Antonio Conte team is a title challenger especially one with this much quality.

“I think that every team Antonio Conte trains is a title contender. It’s always like this, in every country and with every team. For sure they strengthened the squad individually, they strengthened in the depth. It’s an incredibly demanding coach with an incredible record in domestic titles, so he will push them to the limit.

“Any team with this kind of quality and management who pushes to the limit can over-perform and fight for top four, and if you fight for top four you fight for everything. If you are in the race in March, you can fight for everything. It’s a long way to go and he will never admit it, but for me an Antonio Conte team fights always for everything,” he added.