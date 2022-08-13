Reports | Marcus Rashford not to leave Manchester United this summer despite PSG interest

Ever since his Premier League debut in 2016 as an 18-year-old, a lot has been expected from Marcus Rashford over the last few years. However, while the forward has delivered consistently for Manchester United , the 24-year-old endured a tough 2021/22 season. It saw the Englishman not hit double figures in the league for the first time in five years as he finished with just 5 goals across all competitions.

That combined with Rashford’s struggles for form has seen many wonder whether the forward deserves to stay at the club especially since he has only one year left on his current contract. But with Paris Saint-Germain looking for a new forward, reports have indicated that Rashford is amongst their prime targets this summer. However, ESPN has reported that Rashford will be staying at Manchester United beyond this summer as the club have issued a hands-off warning.

The Parisians believe that the 24-year-old would be a great addition to their stable of talent but the report has indicated that United have no inclination of entering into negotiations. That is because while Rashford does have only one year left on his current deal, the Red Devils have the option of extending his contract by another season until 2024. Not only that, ESPN have further reported that the Old Trafford side are looking to extend Rashford’s contract beyond that and are confident that they can hold off any interest until they do so.