Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to replace Robert Lewandowski
Today at 4:54 PM
According to Sport1, Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Chelsea star Kai Havertz with the Bavarians looking at potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward signed for Barcelona this summer after spending eight years with Bayern, contributing to 416 goals.
After spending most of the summer window embroiled in a transfer saga over Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich eventually sold the 33-year-old forward to Barcelona. However, that came only after the club signed Sadio Mane and while the former Liverpool star has gotten off to a fine start, reports have indicated that the Bavarians are still looking at offensive options. They have also, reportedly, created a shortlist with Harry Kane at the top of the list although no move for the Englishman has taken place.
However, Sport1 has reported that Bayern Munich are targeting another London star in the form of Kai Havertz as they believe the German would be the perfect addition to their team. The 23-year-old has endured a tough spell at Stamford Bridge but has still been a consistent presence in Thomas Tuchel’s team over the last few years. That includes Tuchel’s Champions League winning squad with Havertz netting the winning goal.
But it’s the 23-year-old’s performances in Germany that have piqued Bayern’s interest as the German contributed to 51 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances. However, Sport1 has further reported that Chelsea might be unwilling to part with Havertz especially having already let Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave this summer. Despite that, Bayern are confident they can get a deal done as they believe the Blues have bigger targets in mind and could fund those moves with Havertz’s departure.
