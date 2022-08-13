Reports | Bayern Munich looking at Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to replace Robert Lewandowski

After spending most of the summer window embroiled in a transfer saga over Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich eventually sold the 33-year-old forward to Barcelona. However, that came only after the club signed Sadio Mane and while the former Liverpool star has gotten off to a fine start, reports have indicated that the Bavarians are still looking at offensive options. They have also, reportedly, created a shortlist with Harry Kane at the top of the list although no move for the Englishman has taken place.