Reports | West Ham keen on signing Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay
Today at 8:04 PM
According to the Guardian, West Ham United are looking into a potential move for Barcelona star Memphis Depay this summer with the La Liga giants open to letting the Dutchman leave. The former Manchester United star only signed for the club last summer and contributed to 15 goals last season.
Despite being heavily linked with a move to England and within France, Memphis Depay ended up leaving Olympique Lyon on a free-transfer and signed for Barcelona to a lot of hype. However, after a flying start to life at the Camp Nou, Depay struggled for consistency and ended the season by playing a bench role for the club. That was compounded by the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January which further cut Depay’s game-time down.
Yet despite that, the Dutch international finished the term with 15 goal contributions across all competitions and it has seen him heavily linked with a move away this summer. That is mainly because Barcelona need to sell players to ease their financial burden and the Guardian has reported that West Ham are amongst Depay’s many suitors. The Hammers are looking to sign offensive reinforcements to further strengthen their attack and believe that Depay could help the squad.
The report has further indicated that while the Hammers have been eyeing other targets this summer but believe that a move for Depay is on the cards. However, the Guardian has further reported that Depay’s preference is to sign for a Champions League side but West Ham believe that they can convince the Dutchman of their ambition and get a move over the line before the window closes.
