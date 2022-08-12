Reports | Paris Saint-Germain banish Mauro Icardi from training amidst rumours of move

Having let Mauricio Pochettino leave this summer, Paris Saint-Germain have been going in a different direction with the club using Luis Campos’ expertise to improve their entire team. It has seen the Parisians bring in five new faces this summer but even then, they haven’t overspent with the five players all improving different parts of the team. However, at the same time, the Ligue 1 giants have been looking at clearing out their dead weight with Georginio Wijnaldum already having left.

Not only that, the likes of Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler and a few others have all been heavily linked with a move away and reports have indicated that they aren’t a part of PSG’s plans for the future. That has been confirmed by ESPN as they’ve revealed that Mauro Icardi and a select few other players have been banished from first-team training in an effort to get them to leave. That list reportedly includes Kehrer, Draxler, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ander Herrera with all five players on the transfer list.

However, interest in them has been sparring especially in Icardi with the Argentine struggling to impress since he signed permanently for the club. But the likes of Kehrer and Gueye have attracted interest from England although so far no move has materialized for any of the four players. Furthermore, ESPN has reported that PSG are willing to let them leave on free transfers if they can’t work out an agreement as the club are keen on cutting down their squad list.