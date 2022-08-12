Reports | Chelsea keen on bringing in three new players before window closes

With Chelsea under new owners, a lot was expected from the club this summer and so far the Blues have undergone a clearout of sorts. They’ve let go of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and a few others while also signing Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling , Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka. However, reports have indicated that the Blues’ work this summer is far from over as the club are still eyeing more additions.

That has been backed by links with a move for Wesley Fofana although ESPN has reported that the Frenchman isn’t their only target as Chelsea are looking at three new additions. The report has revealed that Thomas Tuchel has asked the club’s hierarchy to sign a striker, a centre-back and a central midfielder before the window ends. However, while the German is open to players that improve his team, ESPN added that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong, alongside Fofana, are considered to be the top targets.

However, that would see the club spend in excess of £180 million especially with Leicester City demanding well over an £80 million fee for a defender while Barcelona are looking at nothing less than £75 million plus add-ons for De Jong. But a deal for Aubameyang is possible with Barca to keen on cutting down their wage bill. Furthermore, ESPN has reported that Tuchel remains worried about the lack of depth they have and believes that the Blues will struggle to compete without reinforcements.