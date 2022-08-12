ISL 2022-23 | NorthEast United FC appoint Israel’s Marco Balbul as new head coach

The Highlanders had a disappointing term last year as they finished tenth in the Hero ISL just a year after reaching the semi-finals in Hero ISL 2020-21. The Israeli thus will be tasked with restoring the club as a competitive force and take it towards their dream of winning their first Hero ISL title.

“I’m excited to be part of the NorthEast United FC family. I can’t wait for the season to begin and I will see you all in Guwahati very soon,” Balbul said after being appointed in his new role.

The 55-year-old was an Israel international in his playing days and played for the two Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning the Israeli Premier League on three occasions. As a manager, he has managed a host of Israeli clubs including Maccabi Haifa as he led them to a runners-up finish in the league twice. He also managed the Israel U-21 side for two years.

Balbul will have to get the best out of the youngsters at NorthjEast United FC to succeed in his first season in the Hero ISL and will find some good talent at his disposal. The Highlanders will be boosted by the return to Guwahati after two years where they always enjoy strong support from the fans.