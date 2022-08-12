Having more quality will help us get Arsenal where it needs to be, proclaims Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes believes that the team are in a better shape now as compared to the start of last season because of the quality that the club have signed during that period. The North Londoners started the new season with a win over Crystal Palace and face Leicester City next.

Ever since Mikel Arteta arrived at Arsenal, there has been a concern as to the direction that the club had been going in until the Gunners challenged for a place in the top four last season. While their efforts eventually saw them fall short of the final Champions League place, the fact that Arteta had managed to elevate the team to that level has impressed a few fans and critics. However, with a slew of new faces arriving this summer, it has seen expectations rise again especially with Gabriel Jesus amongst the many.

Yet despite that, Arteta has tried to temper the expectations around the club as he believes that there is still need for improvement. However, in light of that, Gabriel Magalhaes has admitted that the team are “definitely in a better place now” as compared to last season. Not only that, the Arsenal defender believes that the changes that the club has undergone this summer has helped with that alongside the new faces.

"We are definitely in a better place now. There were lots of changes at the club in the summer and it was important to make a good start. The determination and focus we showed against Crystal Palace were key to getting the three points," Gabriel told Sky Sports.

"I think when new players come in, they always boost the level of quality in the squad. That goes for the new signings but also the players who have come back from loans. Everyone is here to help the team. Having more quality will help us get Arsenal where it needs to be."

After Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, a lot of hype has floated around William Saliba after the Frenchman won the match-of-the-match award in his debut game. It saw more than a few fans and critics impressed by the defender and Gabriel revealed that the experience Saliba got on loan has turned the tide for him and the Brazilian believes that the young defender has a bright future ahead.

"He's a young player who came here at a very young age and then went out to get some experience. Now, despite his age, he is already playing for the French national team. That tells you how good he is. He's here to help the team and he's a very promising talent. He is a good friend of mine already. We speak French together, so that helps. He has added a lot of quality to the team and I think he has a brilliant future ahead of him,” he added.