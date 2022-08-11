Will be big problem if Arsenal don’t do their job to qualify for Champions League, claims William Gallas

However, despite that, the club have again spent heavily this summer and signed the likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and a few others over the course of the window. In light of that, William Gallas believes that if Arsenal don’t finish in a Champions League position at the end of this season, then Mikel Arteta could be in trouble. Not only that, Gallas added that Arteta has the players he wanted as well as the team and thus needs to make sure that they make up ground.