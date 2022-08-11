Will be big problem if Arsenal don’t do their job to qualify for Champions League, claims William Gallas
Today at 8:06 PM
Former Arsenal star William Gallas believes that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal could hit a rough patch if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season. The North Londoners were in pole position to finish fourth last season but fell short and finished fifth in the end.
Despite being in and around the top six over the course of the 2021/22 season, many fans and critics alike expected Arsenal to finish fourth with the Gunners in pole position for the place. However, a blip towards the end of the season combined with Tottenham thriving under Antonio Conte saw Spurs leapfrog over their cross-city rivals and finish fourth instead. It meant that while Arsenal would play European football again, it wasn’t in the competition that they wanted.
However, despite that, the club have again spent heavily this summer and signed the likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and a few others over the course of the window. In light of that, William Gallas believes that if Arsenal don’t finish in a Champions League position at the end of this season, then Mikel Arteta could be in trouble. Not only that, Gallas added that Arteta has the players he wanted as well as the team and thus needs to make sure that they make up ground.
"Of course he will be in trouble. Arteta has been asked to make the top four and he didn't do it last season. If Arsenal don't play in the Champions League next season, it would cause a lot of drama. They have to have a great season, possibly win the Premier League, but definitely to qualify for the Champions League,” Gallas said, reported Goal.
"They have just bought new players, it's in the hands of Arteta and the players. It will be a big problem for all of them if they don't do their job to qualify in the Champions League."
