Reports | Nottingham Forest table £20 million bid for Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis
Today at 8:41 PM
According to the Athletic, Nottingham Forest have submitted a £20 million bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis with the Hornets open to selling the Nigerian. The 24-year-old contributed to sixteen goals in the Premier League last season for Watford but was unable to help them survive the term.
Having signed seventeen players last summer, many Watford fans were hopeful that the Hornets had finally found their touch and would survive the 2021/22 season in the top tier. However, a dreadful season later and their hopes were dashed as the club were relegated back to the Championship, having spent less than a season in the English top tier. But it wasn’t all bad as Emmanuel Dennis proved to be the signing of the season, scoring 10 goals and 6 assists.
However, having been relegated, it has seen the 24-year-old heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst rumours of a deal in place with West Ham. But while the Hammers have long since dropped out of the race, Nottingham Forest have reportedly stepped in. So much so, that the Athletic has reported that Forest have tabled a bid worth £20 million for the 24-year-old. The Hornets spent only £3 million last summer on Dennis and are thus looking to make a significant profit on any move this summer.
The forward is also open to signing for a Premier League team but has continued to show up for the club, making two appearances in the Championship this season. The report has indicated that negotiations are still ongoing as Watford are open to selling but are determined on getting the right fee especially after the season that Dennis had in the top flight.
