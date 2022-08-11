Reports | Manchester City and Barcelona in talks over £65 million move for Bernardo Silva
According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Manchester City and Barcelona have no agreement over a move for Bernardo Silva but are in negotiations and talks over a potential £65 million deal. The Portuguese attacker has thrived at City but has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer.
Following his impressive season at AS Monaco, a lot was expected from Bernardo Silva when he arrived at Manchester City and the attacker has continued to impress since then. Not only has he made well over 250 appearances but the 27-year-old has also contributed to 98 goals along the way, playing a key role as City have won four Premier League titles. That also includes a road to the Champions League final during the 2020/21 season, where Chelsea beat Pep Guardiola’s side.
However, despite the fact that he has three years left on his contract, reports have linked the 27-year-old with a move away this summer amidst serious interest from Barcelona. The La Liga side have been heavily linked with a move all summer for Silva although their financial issues have made tabling a bid tough. But CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that both City and Barcelona are in talks over a potential transfer although there is no agreement yet in place.
However, the reporter has revealed that Barcelona would have to stump up at least £65 million in order to get the move over the line which is what is halting any agreement. The La Liga giants are unwilling to pay that sum and value Silva at a much lower fee, with the valuation part of the problem. Furthermore, Jacobs has reported that Silva himself is keen on the move and thus personal terms are said to be not an issue with Barcelona confident on that front.
No agreement or close between Barcelona and #MCFC for Bernardo Silva. Silva is open to the move. Joan Laporta told CBS he's "a very good footballer". But clubs far apart in valuation and Silva won't force an exit. Barca would need to pay around £65m.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 11, 2022
