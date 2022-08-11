Liverpool confirm that Harvey Elliot signs new five-year deal until 2027

In a statement, Liverpool have confirmed reports that Harvey Elliot has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2027. The 19-year-old enjoyed a superb start to the 2021/22 season but suffered a serious ankle injury that ruled him out for most of the season.

After signing Harvey Elliot in the summer of 2019, a lot was expected from the young teenager despite the fact that Elliot had signed for Liverpool’s U21 squad. However, ever since his debut for the club during the 2019/20 season, it has seen fans clamour to see the youngster play more for the Reds. But it’s only after a loan-spell at Blackburn Rovers where the now 19-year-old thrived, that earned him more game-time for the club.

That saw the midfielder thrive during the early stages of the 2021/22 season but a serious ankle injury halted any progress. However, with Elliot featuring more this season, it has seen Liverpool announce that the attacker has signed an extension with the club. But while the Reds never revealed the length of the extension, reports indicated that the 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract.

“ Liverpool FC can confirm Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 19-year-old put pen to paper at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday and then spoke of his delight at doing so. The No.19 made his breakthrough into Jürgen Klopp’s first team in the early stages of last season following an impressive loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in 2020-21,” reads the statement.

“After signing fresh terms with Liverpool in July 2021, Elliott started three of the Reds’ opening four Premier League games of the campaign before his progress was curtailed by a serious ankle injury sustained at Leeds United in September.

“He made a goalscoring return in the Emirates FA Cup win over Cardiff City in February and came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final, scoring a penalty in the shootout victory against Chelsea at Wembley, before winning his first England U21s cap in March. In total, Elliott has recorded 22 senior appearances since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2019, including substitute showings versus Manchester City and former club Fulham so far this season,” it added.

We are delighted to announce that Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the club! 😁✍️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2022