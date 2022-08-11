Felt my time at Manchester City was getting limited on playing time, reveals Raheem Sterling

Eventually, Chelsea won the race to sign the Englishman and it had many fans wondering why the 27-year-old opted to leave the Cityzens and sign for the Stamford Bridge side. Sterling has now revealed that he believed that his “time at City was getting limited on playing time for different reasons” than what was told to him. Not only that, the Englishman added that he “couldn’t afford to waste more time” and wanted to keep playing regular football.