When Ronaldo left that was time to change my play and it’s going well, claims Karim Benzema

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has admitted that he has changed his style of play ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left and believes that it has worked out well so far. The Portuguese superstar left in the summer of 2018 and since then Benzema has contributed to 177 goals across all competitions.

Having lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018, it had many Real Madrid fans wondering how their side would cope especially since the club didn’t sign a replacement. But their fears were quickly allayed by the fact that Karim Benzema effortlessly picked up the slack. The Frenchman has thrived in the four seasons since, contributing to 177 goals across all competitions.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

That includes his phenomenal total of 34 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season as Real Madrid lifted a double of the Champions League and La Liga title. It saw the Frenchman admit that he had to change his game when Ronaldo was at the club and did it again after he left, in order to help make up the difference. The forward also added that he always knew he could do more.

“It’s true that I’ve scored more goals since he (Cristiano Ronaldo) left, but when he was here I was assisting and he helped me a lot on and off the pitch. But, I knew I could do more. When he left, it was time to change my play and ambition and so far it’s going well,” Benzema said, reported Goal.

The forward’s form and the number of goals he contributed to last season has many believing that Benzema is amongst the best players in the world and so far there has been little to disprove that. But the Frenchman refuted those claims and instead admitted that he tries to give his “maximum for the best club in the world” and added that he has to “play to a high level every year” to do so.

“I’m not going to say if I’m the best or not. But, each year I try to give my maximum for the best club in the world. I have to play to a high level every year, but it’s true that last year’s level was very good. I just try to help my team in the matches.

“I’m not thinking about Marcelo’s record, but I’m going to try to win as many trophies as possible. I’ve always said that the collective trophies are more important than the individual ones,” he added.