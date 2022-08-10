Sunil Chhetri wins AIFF men's footballer of the year for record seventh time

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian football team, received the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year award on Tuesday, while Manisha Kalyan received the honour of Women's Footballer of the Year. Chhetri had previously received the honour in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018–19.

"Sunil was our highest goal-scorer, scoring five goals, and also the Player of the Tournament in the SAFF Cup,” Igor Stimac said. “Furthermore, he led from the front scoring four goals in three games in the third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata. His commitment, leadership, discipline and hard work were impressive throughout bad and good times.”

Sunil Chhetri is presently third among active players (after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) and sixth overall on the record of most goals scored in international football.

For many years, Chhetri has served as the focal point of the Indian football squad. Most recently, he helped India qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in June of the following year.

The winner of the Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year award from the previous campaign was Manisha Kalyan, who went on to win the 2021–22 AIFF Women's Footballer of the Year award.

“Manisha has come up with some outstanding performances for the national team and also her club,” Thomas Dennerby stated. “She has scored goals, and also assisted on a regular basis.

“Blessed with excellent speed and being a good dribbler, she has the potential to play in bigger leagues in the future. She’s young, and still developing but has been our best player,” Dennerby added.

Manisha just signed for Apollon Ladies, a Cypriot team that won the 2020–21 Cypriot first division and will participate in the 2022–23 UEFA Women's Champions League qualification stages.

Martina Thokchom and Vikram Pratap Singh, respectively, were selected the Men's and Women's Emerging Footballers of the Year for 2021–22.

Vikram Pratap Singh scored three goals in 22 Indian Super League games, making a significant contribution to Mumbai City FC's triumph last season. Additionally, he was a key member of the Islanders in the AFC Champions League and contributed significantly to India's success in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers by scoring one goal.

In women's football, Martina, 17, is one of the up-and-coming Indian midfielders. She has been a regular since receiving her first cap for India's senior squad. The Manipur adolescent also performed admirably for the Indian Arrows in the Indian Women's League (IWL).

AIFF player of the year awards

AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri

AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021-22: Manisha Kalyan

AIFF Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2021-22: Vikram Partap Singh

AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2021-22: Martina Thokchom

