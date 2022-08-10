Reports | Manchester United considering £35 million move for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo
Today at 7:20 PM
According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are preparing to submit a £35 million bid for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo this summer with the club looking to sign reinforcements. The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 breakout season, contributing to 36 goals across all competitions.
After doing relatively well during the 2020/21 season for PSV Eindhoven, a lot was expected from Cody Gakpo during the 2021/22 term and the young forward didn’t disappoint. Instead, the 23-year-old thrived for the club as he contributed to 36 goals across all competitions. That included a rather impressive 25 goal contributions in the Eredivisie alone which has seen Gakpo attract a lot of attention this summer.
But despite that, no move has materialized for the young forward although things could change as Sky Sports has reported that Manchester United are planning a move for the starlet. The report has indicated that the Red Devils are looking into a potential £35 million deal with PSV Eindhoven although they are yet to table their first bid with the club. The Old Trafford side are overly keen on reinforcing their front-line this summer and believe that Gakpo’s addition could be just what they need.
That comes just days after the club was linked with a move for Marko Arnautovic but have now reportedly stepped out of the race to sign the former Stoke City star. However, Sky Sports has further reported that the Red Devils are confident that they can get a deal done for Gakpo as they believe that personal terms won’t be an issue with the 23-year-old overly keen on joining them.
