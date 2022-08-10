Reports | AC Milan and Fikayo Tomori set to undertake talks over new contract
Today at 7:42 PM
According to Ginaluca Di Marzio, AC Milan and Fikayo Tomori’s representatives are set to sit down to negotiate a new contract with both parties confident of getting a deal done. The 24-year-old only permanently signed for the Rossoneri last summer but has thrived over the last two years.
While Fikayo Tomori was farmed out on loan to AC Milan in the winter of 2021, not a lot was expected from the English defender when he arrived in Milan. However, an incredible six months spell saw the now 24-year-old thrive in the Serie A and it also saw AC Milan make the loan spell permanent thanks to a clause inserted into the deal. Less than a year later, Tomori has lifted his first Serie A title and played a key role as Milan broke their decade-plus long title drought.
However, the 24-year-old’s performances and talent has seen him linked with a move back to England although so far no move has materialized. But that has reportedly worried AC Milan and the club have opened talks over a new contract despite the fact that Tomori’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025. Reports have indicated that talks are going along smoothly and that has been confirmed by Gianluca di Marzio as the transfer expert revealed that the two parties are still in negotiations.
Not only that, the reporter revealed that Tomori’s representatives believe that an agreement over improved terms can be reached with the Rossoneri. Furthermore, Di Marzio has reported that an agreement could be reached before the end of the week as talks are already at an advanced stage, with AC Milan keen on keeping the 24-year-old at the club.
