Olympique Marseille confirm that they have signed Alexis Sanchez on free-transfer
Today at 8:43 PM
In a statement, Olympique Marseille have confirmed reports that they signed Alexis Sanchez on a free-transfer after the Chilean mutually terminated his contract at Inter Milan. The 33-year-old has spent three years at the San Siro, making 108 appearances for the Nerazzurri in the process.
Following his struggles at Manchester United, not a lot was expected from Alexis Sanchez when he arrived at Inter Milan on loan in the summer of 2019. However, the Chilean did well in his debut season at the San Siro, contributing to 13 goals in the league as Inter Milan just missed out on lifting the Serie A title. That saw the Nerazzurri reach an agreement with Manchester United and they signed Sanchez on a free-transfer.
However, with Inter Milan undergoing financial difficulties this summer, it has seen the club and Sanchez come to an agreement to mutually terminate the Chilean’s contract. That came in light of rumours linking the 33-year-old with a move to Olympique Marseille and the French side have confirmed that they have signed Sanchez. But while no contract details have been given out, reports have indicated that the former Arsenal forward has signed a two-year agreement with the club.
“Olympique de Marseille today announced the signing of Alexis Sánchez. Free of any contract, the Chilean international striker with 143 caps who won 17 trophies in his career signed up after the success of his medical examination,” reads the statement.
"Scorer, passer, fast, agile and able to play in all positions in the offensive sector but also very present in pressing and in one-on-ones, the Chilean international is a world-class player with extensive experience at the very top. level. OM is happy to welcome Alexis Sánchez to its workforce to support its project."
L’Olympique de Marseille annonce aujourd’hui la signature d’@Alexis_Sanchez.— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 10, 2022
Libre de tout contrat, l’attaquant international chilien aux 143 sélections qui a remporté 17 trophées dans sa carrière s’est engagé après le succès de sa visite médicale. 🇨🇱
👉 https://t.co/uDsgwShYoX pic.twitter.com/vVh7F9uzJd
