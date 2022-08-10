Amadou Onana is one of the most exciting prospects in European football, proclaims Roberto Martinez
Today at 8:41 PM
Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has praised Everton new signing Amadou Onana and believes that the 20-year-old is one of European football’s most exciting prospects. The 20-year-old midfielder signed for the Toffees in a move worth around £34 million despite interest from other European bigwigs.
After a fantastic debut season for LOSC Lille, it saw Amadou Onana heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from England and Germany. However, while West Ham United were considered the front-runners for the 20-year-old after they had a £35 million move accepted, reports indicated that personal terms halted any transfer. That allowed Everton a way in and the Toffees took their chance, reaching an agreement with Lille over a £34 million fee and also overcame the personal terms hurdle.
It allowed the club to sign the exciting Belgium midfielder and despite being only 20-years old, a lot is already expected from Onana. That has been backed up by Roberto Martinez as he believes that Onana “is a really exciting footballer” and is “is probably one of the most talented young players at that age in European football”. The Belgium head coach, who handed Onana his first cap in June this year, also added that the midfielder will need time but “nothing is going to faze him” and believes that he will thrive.
"He's a really exciting footballer. I know sometimes when we speak about players it's very difficult to measure potential. We're talking about a 20-year-old boy that is probably one of the most talented young players at that age in European football. That's how excited we are in Belgium,” Martinez told Sky Sports.
"He's already played in two major leagues in Germany and France, he joined Lille for a big fee and nothing is going to faze him to go into a new project after a big transfer fee. He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well - a Marouane Fellaini type. I can understand the excitement around Everton, this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."
