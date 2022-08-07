Sevilla confirm that they have an agreement in principle to sign Isco Alarcon
Today at 5:08 PM
In a statement, Sevilla have confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Isco Alarcon on a free transfer after the Andalusian’s contract with Real Madrid expired. The 30-year-old spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 352 appearances while contributing to 109 goals.
Ever since his move to Real Madrid in 2013, a lot was expected from Isco especially after he won the Golden Boy award in 2012. However, despite pressure and a lot of hype, the Spaniard responded and thrived over his first few seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu but things started crumbling from the 2018/19 season. A combination of multiple injuries and Isco’s struggles for consistency saw the midfielder fail to make the team sheet regularly with him eventually replaced by others.
So much so, that Real Madrid opted against extending the now 30-year-old’s contract towards the end of the 2021/22 season, with the Andalusian leaving on a free transfer. However, while Isco has struggled to find a new destination, Sevilla have now confirmed that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 30-year-old. The midfielder will undergo a medical test before signing a two-year contract with the club, keeping him until at least 2024.
“We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco for the Andalusian midfielder to become our third signing of the window. He has already arrived in Sevilla ahead of undergoing his medical tomorrow and, should all go well, sign a two-year contract,” reads the statement.
“After starting off at Málaga's academy, he caught Valencia's eye at the age of 14. He would make the move to Valencia's academy, making his first-team debut with the team in a cup match against Logroñés. In the 10/11 season, he would play in two Champions League games and one La Liga game.”
We have reached an agreement in principle to sign Isco! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3ANZnw91ff— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 7, 2022
