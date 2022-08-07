Sevilla confirm that they have an agreement in principle to sign Isco Alarcon

Ever since his move to Real Madrid in 2013, a lot was expected from Isco especially after he won the Golden Boy award in 2012. However, despite pressure and a lot of hype, the Spaniard responded and thrived over his first few seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu but things started crumbling from the 2018/19 season. A combination of multiple injuries and Isco’s struggles for consistency saw the midfielder fail to make the team sheet regularly with him eventually replaced by others.