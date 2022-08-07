Reports | Wolverhampton Wanderers closing in on deal to sign Goncalo Guedes for €30 million

Despite losing Raul Jimenez to an injury during pre-season, Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to sign a proper forward which has had many fans concerned. That concern was justified as the club struggled to perform in their Premier League opener against Leeds United, with Bruno Lage’s side on the losing side of a 2-1 scoreline. However, in light of that, it has seen Wolves heavily linked with a move for more than a few forwards although reports indicated that Goncalo Guedes is at the top of their list.

That was confirmed when Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso confessed that Guedes was subject to a bid from a Premier League side although he didn’t confirm which club was interested. But the Athletic have reported that Wolves are closing in on a move for the 25-year-old with the club set to pay a fee in excess of €30 million to Valencia. The La Liga side are keen on cashing in on the Portuguese international this summer in order to help boost their finances and fund moves.

That combined with the fact that Wolves and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Guedes for most of the summer has seen the transfer rumours swirl. However, the report has revealed that the deal is yet to be completed as Wolves and Guedes’ agent, Jorge Mendes, are in talks over personal terms. But the Athletic has further reported that personal terms won’t be an issue as Mendes has a good relationship with the Molineux side and is keen to get the deal done.