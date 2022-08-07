Didn’t come here to win Champions League and Manchester City didn’t ask me, claims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has quelled rumours that he could leave the club if he wins the Champions League and instead revealed that he didn’t come to Manchester to win the trophy. The Spaniard also added that his main motivation is to keep improving the team and play better football.

While Manchester City have won Premier League titles over the last two seasons, the Cityzens have failed to lift the Champions League crown along the way although they have reached the final. But while the loss in the 2020/21 Champions League final to Chelsea may have hurt, the loss to Real Madrid in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-final may have hurt even worse. Especially since City were the favourites to go through after they took a lead in the first leg.

But an infamous Real Madrid comeback meant that the Los Blancos lifted the title and it has many wondering how Pep Guardiola would react in the aftermath. So far, the Spaniard hasn’t done anything serious although he refuted claims that he would leave the club if he won the Champions League crown with them. Guardiola admitted that while he would like to win it, his life is not “dependent on that” especially given how tough the tournament is.

“My life is not dependent on that. Of course I would like to win it. Yes, it’s a dream or a target to do it. I am aware how good the opponents are and how difficult the competition is. I have said so many times and so people might not believe me, that I am making an excuse,” Guardiola said, reported the Guardian.

“People say: ‘No, I’m here to win it,’ but I didn’t come here to win the Champions League. They didn’t ask me. Of course they want it and I’m the first to want it but it was the same with Munich. I won it twice with Barcelona. I want to win all four. If I am a manager for 30 or 40 years I want to win the Champions League every season.”

However, with Guardiola entering his seventh season with Manchester City and the longest time he has spent at any club by a large margin, the Spaniard admitted that one of the many things motivating him is “to improve the team and play better”. He also added that he is still only at the club in order to help the team play better football and improve the players individually.

“To improve the team and play better. This is the main thing for me. The only thing I’m here for is to make the team play better, and the players individually to play better … to watch the team on the touchline and say: ‘I like it’,” he added.