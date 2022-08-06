WATCH | Fabian Schar with a blockbuster of a strike to send St James Park’s into raptures

But less than thirteen minutes into the second half and after Newcastle cult hero Allan Saint-Maximin missed a glorious chance to score, up stepped Fabian Schar. The Switzerland international collected the ball on the far right, strode forward with oodles of confidence and absolutely unleashed a thunderbolt from no less than 25 yards out. It left Dean Henderson with no chance at saving things especially as the ball swerved, moved and skidded across the sky, and into the net.