WATCH | Fabian Schar with a blockbuster of a strike to send St James Park’s into raptures
Today at 9:10 PM
The 2022/23 Premier League season is barely one day old and already we’ve got drama enough to fill a season although the goals have been slow coming so far. That includes St James Park in a clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest but that was until Fabian Schar stepped up.
After a cagey and completely Newcastle United dominated first-half, the Magpies struggled to break the deadlock with Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest standing strong and tall. Somehow, despite the fact that they faced nearly 14 shots in the first half, Steve Cooper’s side did well to keep Eddie Howe’s side at bay with Dean Henderson making not one or two but six impressive saves.
But less than thirteen minutes into the second half and after Newcastle cult hero Allan Saint-Maximin missed a glorious chance to score, up stepped Fabian Schar. The Switzerland international collected the ball on the far right, strode forward with oodles of confidence and absolutely unleashed a thunderbolt from no less than 25 yards out. It left Dean Henderson with no chance at saving things especially as the ball swerved, moved and skidded across the sky, and into the net.
For a mere moment, St James Park was stunned and then as Schar sprinted towards the fans to celebrate, they exploded with joy and celebration having only just realised what their center-back, who has only scored ten league goals before this one. He can certainly hit them..
Some strike from Fabian Schar!!
Fabian schar Wow pic.twitter.com/1gDcPBav0n— F (@Atletianaa) August 6, 2022
Fabian Schar only scores worldies!!
#NUFC 1-0 #NFFC— Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) August 6, 2022
Absolute screamer from Schar - &, given their dominance, #NUFC needed a moment of inspiration like that.
He picks it up, 35 yards out, advances to just outside the right-hand-side of area & lets fly.
Almost a replica of his Burnley goal a few years ago.#NEWNOT
Need something special? You know who to call..
This game needed something special. And Schar's just served it up. #nufc— Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 6, 2022
Has the Goal of the season already been decided?
Oh. My. Word. Candidate to the goal of the season. Hands down.— Danny Olsen (@SoloDanny0) August 6, 2022
Schar just went "enough is enough, I’ll score". #THUNDERBASTARD #NUFC
Alan Shearer said it best.
Every @NUFC fan seeing that strike from Fabian Schar 😲 https://t.co/lfADhxKGoB— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) August 6, 2022
Once more, because why not?
