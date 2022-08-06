WATCH | Aleksandar Mitrović hands Fulham shock half-time lead against title contenders Liverpool

With Fulham’s Premier League past, not a lot has been expected from the Cottagers this season despite the fact that Marco Silva’s side won the 2021/22 Championship title. That combined with striker Aleksandar Mitrović’s struggles in the top tier has many believing that the Cottagers are prime candidates for relegation even more the season kicked off. However, Silva’s side have had other things to say about that with them giving Liverpool a run for their money in their opening game.