    WATCH | Aleksandar Mitrović hands Fulham shock half-time lead against title contenders Liverpool

    Aleksandar Mitrovic

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:07 PM

    The 2022/23 Premier League season is barely one day old and already we’ve got drama as Fulham have taken a stunning and well deserved lead against Liverpool. The goal came courtesy of their top scorer and Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović with the Cottagers making the most of their start.

    With Fulham’s Premier League past, not a lot has been expected from the Cottagers this season despite the fact that Marco Silva’s side won the 2021/22 Championship title. That combined with striker Aleksandar Mitrović’s struggles in the top tier has many believing that the Cottagers are prime candidates for relegation even more the season kicked off. However, Silva’s side have had other things to say about that with them giving Liverpool a run for their money in their opening game.

    So much so, that the Reds have been slightly stunned by the intensity and desire the Fulham have shown at Craven Cottage with Jurgen Klopp’s side second best in the opening half. But often, teams on the top have struggled to make their advantage count although Fulham made theirs pay thanks to a thumping header from Aleksandar Mitrović. The Serbian beat Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far left post and put Kenny Tete’s stunning cross from the right beyond Alisson Becker.

