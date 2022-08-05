WATCH | Aaron Ramsdale makes two superb saves either side of half-time to keep Arsenal’s lead
Today at 2:28 AM
The 2022/23 Premier League season is off and underway already with Arsenal kicking things off at Selhurst Park in a London derby against Crystal Palace. But while the Gunners do have a one goal advantage thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, it’s Aaron Ramsdale who has made the headlines.
Despite the fact that Arsenal had excelled during pre-season, not a lot has been expected from the Gunners but in the first Premier League game of the 2022/23 season, they’ve caught the eye. The away side have been dominating proceedings over the last sixty-odd minutes with chances falling for them left, right, and center with a massive one falling for Gabriel Martinelli less than five minutes into the first half.
But while he missed that one, the young Brazilian scored from a well worked set-piece twenty minutes into the game and it has been the only goal since. That's because the talk of the night hasn’t been new signings Gabriel Jesus or Oleksandr Zinchenko but Aaron Ramsdale as the Englishman has made two superb saves either side of half-time. And that's after he gave away the ball to the opposition before just escaping thanks to Lady Luck.
Superb save from the Arsenal number 1!
What a save Ramsdale 🧤 pic.twitter.com/ipoyl5lNcP— Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) August 5, 2022
Can Crystal Palace find a way beyond Ramsdale?
Big save Ramsdale five minutes before HT. Nearly a carbon copy goal with Edouard getting onto a header across box. Palace have got themselves together a bit.— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 5, 2022
"Describe Ramsdale's opening 60 minutes perfectly."
Ramsdale with both the sublime and the ridiculous tonight. Great stop— Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 5, 2022
Glorious chance for Eberechi Eze but an even better save!!
🔵🔴 CHANCE— Goal Replays (@footygolazos) August 5, 2022
Aaron Ramsdale with a brilliant save against Eberechi Eze#CRYARS | #Arsenal
pic.twitter.com/yLsyWKzxcO
How will anyone tell their kids that Eze missed from here?
HUGE SAVE FROM AARON RAMSDALE! #afc pic.twitter.com/0qPcjzTNGG— afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 5, 2022
Indeed!
Saliba & Ramsdale have been HUGE at the back tonight. #afc— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) August 5, 2022
