    WATCH | Aaron Ramsdale makes two superb saves either side of half-time to keep Arsenal’s lead

    Aaron Ramsdale

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:28 AM

    The 2022/23 Premier League season is off and underway already with Arsenal kicking things off at Selhurst Park in a London derby against Crystal Palace. But while the Gunners do have a one goal advantage thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, it’s Aaron Ramsdale who has made the headlines.

    Despite the fact that Arsenal had excelled during pre-season, not a lot has been expected from the Gunners but in the first Premier League game of the 2022/23 season, they’ve caught the eye. The away side have been dominating proceedings over the last sixty-odd minutes with chances falling for them left, right, and center with a massive one falling for Gabriel Martinelli less than five minutes into the first half.

    But while he missed that one, the young Brazilian scored from a well worked set-piece twenty minutes into the game and it has been the only goal since. That's because the talk of the night hasn’t been new signings Gabriel Jesus or Oleksandr Zinchenko but Aaron Ramsdale as the Englishman has made two superb saves either side of half-time. And that's after he gave away the ball to the opposition before just escaping thanks to Lady Luck.

    Superb save from the Arsenal number 1!

    Can Crystal Palace find a way beyond Ramsdale?

    "Describe Ramsdale's opening 60 minutes perfectly."

    Glorious chance for Eberechi Eze but an even better save!!

    How will anyone tell their kids that Eze missed from here?

    Indeed!

