Reports | Leicester City turn down Chelsea’s £70 million bid for Wesley Fofana
Today at 3:40 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City have rejected Chelsea’s second bid worth £70 million for Wesley Fofana with the Foxes unwilling to part with the French defender. The 21-year-old signed for the club in the summer of 2020 and has since thrived for the side, making 50 appearances.
Despite initial concerns over Wesley Fofana’s move to Leicester City, the young defender took to the Premier League brilliantly and thrived in his debut season despite a few issues. That combined with the fact that the defender was barely 20 years old at the time had fans and critics excited over the future. However, a fibula fracture just before the start of the 2021/22 season saw Fofana miss most of the term although he did make a return towards the end of season.
Yet the fact that the 21-year-old has barely missed a step since then has impressed more than a few clubs which has seen the Frenchman heavily linked with a move away this summer. Chelsea has been the frontrunner for Fofana’s signature with the Blues already making their interest well known with a bid that Leicester City turned down. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues have submitted a second bid worth more than £70 million but the Foxes have turned down the offer yet again.
The transfer expert has reported that the Blues are overly keen on signing the French defender this summer and are still in talks despite the fact that Brendan Rodgers insists that Fofana is not for sale. However, Romano has further reported that the 21-year-old himself is keen on the move and that as a result personal terms won’t be an issue.
Chelsea have submitted a fresh proposal for Wesley Fofana on Friday in excess of £70m. Leicester have turned down the proposal, Rodgers also insists he's not for sale. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
...but Chelsea are determined to try again for Fofana.
The player would be 100% keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/u8ccvb9p4D
