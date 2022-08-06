Reports | Leicester City turn down Chelsea’s £70 million bid for Wesley Fofana

Yet the fact that the 21-year-old has barely missed a step since then has impressed more than a few clubs which has seen the Frenchman heavily linked with a move away this summer. Chelsea has been the frontrunner for Fofana’s signature with the Blues already making their interest well known with a bid that Leicester City turned down. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Blues have submitted a second bid worth more than £70 million but the Foxes have turned down the offer yet again.