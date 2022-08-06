Reports | Bayern Munich considering move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz
Today at 4:57 PM
According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are looking into a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 19-year-old is currently sidelined after suffering an ACL injury but is considered to be one of German football’s rising stars.
After becoming the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga during the 2019/20 season, Florian Wirtz enjoyed an impressive breakout 2020/21 season with Bayer Leverkusen. The now 19-year-old finished the term with 16 goal contributions across all competitions and has only gone from strength to strength since then. So much so, that before an ACL tear prematurely ended his 2021/22 season, Wirtz had contributed to 24 goals for Leverkusen.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the fact that the German starlet is only 19 years old has seen him attract attention from all across Europe including Spain and England. But Fichajes has reported that Bayern Munich are the frontrunners at the moment as the Bavarians are overly keen on signing him. The club have been impressed by Wirtz’s performances over the last few seasons and believe that the young starlet could go far.
However, despite interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, Bayern aren’t concerned as they believe the 19-year-old would be open to joining them in the near future and would prefer staying in Germany rather than leaving the country. Furthermore, the report has indicated that the Bavarians are willing to wait until next summer before making their move as Leverkusen are reportedly unwilling to part with the forward right now.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.